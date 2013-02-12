Nick & Mariah May Try For More Babies On Valentine’s Day

Nick Cannon wants his twins to have more siblings. The “America’s Got Talent” judge says he and wife Mariah Carey plan to celebrate Valentine’s Day by making more babies.

When asked by the NY Daily News what his plans were for the big day he replied:

“[Make] some more babies,” Cannon told us at the Cartoon Network’s Hall of Game Awards in Los Angeles. “We definitely got a baby-sitter for Valentine’s Day. Those are the special moments,” said the “America’s Got Talent” host. “I am a hopeless romantic and so is my wife.”

The couple are parents to twins, Moroccan and Monroe (or ’Roc and ’Ro as they’ve nicknamed them), who’ll turn 2 in April. The kids were born on Cannon and Carey’s third wedding anniversary.

