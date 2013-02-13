JCSU President Ronald L. Carter to Receive Creative Thinkers Award

The Carolinas Chapter of the Counselors of Real Estate (CRE) will honor Johnson C. Smith University President Ronald L. Carter at its Fifth Annual Creative Thinkers Awards on Feb. 20. Carter will join four other honorees, including Jerry Orr, aviation director for Charlotte Douglas International Airport; Dr. Ruth Shaw, founding chair of the Carolina Thread Trail; Dr. Michael Marsicano, president and CEO for the Carolinas; and Davis J. Cable of Springside Partners.

The award honors key community leaders who demonstrate insightful and creative decision making and leadership that results in a transformational real estate project or initiative.

“Dr. Carter was selected for his leadership in envisioning and executing the Mosaic Village as part of the transformation of the Northwest Corridor between the university and Uptown,” said Loren Kennedy, CRE Carolinas Chapter president said in a JCSU press statement.

