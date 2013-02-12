Chris Dorner: Unconfirmed Reports Fugitive Cop Taken Into Custody, Exchanged Gunfire With Officers [LIVE VIDEO]

A home in Big Bear, CA was invaded and a couple was tied up, law enforcement believe by former officer and fugitive murder suspect, Chris Dorner. According to various reports, he was taken into custody, but then a shoot-out occurred, and the current news is that he is heavily armed and on the run in the couple’s 2008 white, Dodge pick-up truck.

