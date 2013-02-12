Rapper AP.9: “I Had Unprotected Sex With Ice-T’s Wife Coco”

Rapper/Actor Ice T has found himself a bit of a pickle after very suspect photos of his showgirl wife Coco appeared on websites with a rapper named AP-9. Originally Coco stated that they were friends and nothing more welllllll….AP-9 has since stated that not only were the pictures showing her cheating, he admitted to having “unprotected sex” with her and is shopping the video tape!!!

In an interview with HollywoodLife.com, AP.9 said that he was sharing his story to clear his name:

“We had sex,” AP.9 says. “I don’t know who made the first move. It wasn’t making love; it was just sex.” “We had sex unprotected. I really hope she isn’t pregnant!” “She did an interview and said, ‘Oh, he was a superfan, everywhere I went he showed up and ran up to me talking pictures. She threw me under the bus like I was some groupie stalking her.”

The rapper claims that he spoke with Ice-T about it and admitted the one-night stand to the veteran rapper and actor:

“He called me and said, ‘My wife wouldn’t f**k with you. You need to tell the truth because my wife wouldn’t do that.’ So I told Ice-T: ‘You want the truth? OK. Me and your wife had sex!’” I got respect for Ice, and I’m not mad at her. But don’t lie about me. Everyone is looking at me like I’m the bad guy. I don’t have a reason to lie. But she has a reason to lie. She’s the one who’s married.”

Publicist Kali Bowyer reached out to RumorFix with news of the AP-9 sex tape. Apparently she received a call from AP.9′s reps asking for “help to promote and sell pictures and video above the 100k offer.” Bowyer was told that the rapper “has various pics, audio and footage of him placing his hand into her private parts, acts of oral sex, doggy style positions with miscellaneous graphic exploits and sexual conduct.”

Bowyer rebuffed the rapper’s offer, telling RumorFix, ”While I personally will NOT engage in something so crude and disgusting, I have no hesitation in blowing the lid off his intentions.”

What would YOU do if you saw these photos and someone made these accusations on your wife or husband?

King Tutt Posted February 12, 2013

