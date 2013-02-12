The Dream Speaks on Jay-Z’s “Swap Meet” Comment at The Grammys

The-Dream called into Hot 107.9 Philly shortly after this week’s win at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards. He spoke on the Q Deezy show to talk about Jay-Z’s now infamous comments about his interesting choice in Grammy attire now known as the “swap meet” hat.

