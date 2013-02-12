In a new two-hour special, get a behind-the-scenes peek at Oprah’s favorite moments after the Academy Awards. Plus, look back at Oscar winners’ interviews with each other—George Clooney and Julia Roberts, Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman, and Sidney Poitier and Jamie Foxx.

Tune in Monday, February 18, at 9/8c. It’s awards season and the best is only yet to come! Will you be watching? Let us know below on the message board.

Oprah’s Favorite After-the-Oscars Moments was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted February 12, 2013

