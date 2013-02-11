There’s only one night of the year when every genre of music can live together under one house and be broadcasted into the homes of millions of adoring fans. The Grammy Awards are the ultimate musical experience. From country to rock and R&B to hip-hop, the hottest entertainers of the moment are all dressed up and ready to command the stage!

Watch as they perform the hits that got them there in the first place!

Videos courtesy of MrWorldPremiere

Rihanna- “Stay”

2013 Grammy Award Performances: Miguel, Rihanna, Jay-Z & More Hit The Stage! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Shamika Sanders, Staff Writer Posted February 10, 2013

