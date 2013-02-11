12 Awkward Moments From LL Cool J’s Performance At The Grammys

The 55th annual Grammy Awards were mostly tame. I mean, there was The Dream and his swap meet hat and Prince in his hooded glory, but for the most part, no one pulled a Kanye West…

However, there was one epic fail. And that, my friend, was LL Cool J’s performance. Here’s the thing. LL Cool J used to be hot back in the day. I adore his song “Doin’ It” and gems like “Around The Way Girl” or “Hey Lover” but this new music…”Ain’t nobody got time for that.” After watching LL parade around the stage in the chain my father had during his stint in the Army as a teenager and Chuck D– who I think qualifies for AARP– I convinced myself that his show was one big conspiracy.

How did he pull off 10-minutes at the Grammys? Who signed off on that plan? I figured it was apart of his contract. Perhaps he chose to not be paid for his hosting services and allowed to perform instead. Then it dawned on me: LL witnessed a murder and used it to blackmail the Grammy Award show programmer! I kid, I kid.

Check out these awkward moments from his performance and you tell me if it’s being dramatic! Lol.

When this girl, in the audience, raised the roof

When this guy was so calm

When Beyonce’s hair fan accidentally got turned on

When the stage props looked like it read “Daddy”

When he thought it was still cool to hit his Dougie

When he and Chuck D shared this moment

When we didn’t know who was who on stage

When he made this face (cause we were thinking it!)

When he licked his lips for the thousandth time

When his wife told him his income tax came in

When he grabbed his junk

When he looked like he was dangling from the top of a pole

Shamika Sanders, Staff Writer Posted February 11, 2013

