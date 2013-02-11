UP FRONT: ‘DJANGO Unchained’ Nichole Galicia At The Herve Leger Fall 2013 Show (EXCLUSIVE)

Aside from scoping out shows at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week, another fun pastime is people watching in the front row! On Saturday night at the Herve Leger Fall 2013 show I caught up with actress and model Nichole Galicia, who most recently starred in “DJANGO Unchained.”

Check out what she had to say about her favorite trends and worst fashion moment!

What are you looking forward to wearing for Fall 2013?

This fall, I’m looking forward to wearing leather and lace and sheer fabrics, like those shown in the Carmen Marc Valvo show. I’m also looking forward to wearing hats and as many of the body conscious knits from the Nicole Miller Show I can slither into. Finally I want to have fun with my wardrobe and pair some unexpected items together and make a look that is pure “Nichole” the way Tracy Reese did with her Fall 2013 line.

What are your favorite trends for Fall 2013?

My favorite trend is retro hair and makeup. I love a dramatic cat eye or a classic Hollywood glamour side part and wave. Tracy Reese had tons of retro fun in her Fall 2013 show.

What is your worst personal fashion moment?

My worst personal fashion moment was when I went to school dressed like Michael Jackson, complete with sparkly glove and white socks. In my defense, I had just been to his concert at Madison Square Garden. I was a hot mess. On Michael it was hot. On me it was just a mess!

