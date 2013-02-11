CLOSE
The Big Award Shows
Home

Frank Ocean Was A Big Winner At 2013 Grammys

0 reads
Leave a comment

Frank Oceankeeps it bright while performing his hit song “Forrest Gump” onstage at the 2013 Grammys at Staples Center on Sunday  in Los Angeles.

Earlier in the night, the 25-year-old singer won a Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album for his album Channel Orange and another one for his collaboration with Jay Z on “No Church in the Wild”.

Frank was also nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist.  Although he still got no love from rival Chris Brown.

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close