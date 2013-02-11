Frank Ocean Was A Big Winner At 2013 Grammys

Frank Oceankeeps it bright while performing his hit song “Forrest Gump” onstage at the 2013 Grammys at Staples Center on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Earlier in the night, the 25-year-old singer won a Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album for his album Channel Orange and another one for his collaboration with Jay Z on “No Church in the Wild”.

Frank was also nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist. Although he still got no love from rival Chris Brown.

Also On 105.3 RnB: