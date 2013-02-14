Miss Community Celebrates Women In History: “Queen of Jazz” [VIDEO]

Ella Jane Fitzgerald was born on August 25, 1917 in Newport News, Virginia. She was an American vocalist and was known as “First Lady of Song”, “Queen of Jazz”, and “Lady Ella”. During Fitzgerald’s 59-year career span, she won 13 Grammy Awards, awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Ronald Reagan and she won the highest honor in the nation, the Presidential Medal of Freedom by George H.W. Bush.

Ella Fitzgerald died on June 15, 1996 at the age of 79 in Beverly Hills, California. Fitzgerald wanted to be a dancer and she could dance but her first love was singing jazz. I loved her scat singing. Please enjoy videos on the life and legacy of “Lady Ella” Ella Fitzgerald.

Miss Community Celebrates Women In History: "Queen of Jazz"

Miss Community Clovia Posted February 14, 2013

