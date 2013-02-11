The Grammys: Tyrese & Elle Varner’s Live Performance [PHOTOS]

Representing for the R&B field this year, Grammy nominees Tyrese and Elle Varner took the stage at the 55th Annual Grammy Pre-Telecast to bridge the gap between both old and new school elements of the genre. Both artists of course had stellar years individually, but who knew these two could come together and put on such a unique performance featuring a medley of their biggest hits “Stay” and “Refill” respectively.

Now, the music didn’t stop there. It only intensified when Tyrese got down on his knees in true R&B crooner fashion with Elle Varner ready to go toe-to-toe on Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On,” as they honored the classic sound of the genre letting us know where it all began. Take a look at their rendition in our exclusive gallery below.

Hosted by David Alan Grier, the 55th Annual Grammy Pre-Telecast Ceremony, which presents the first awards of the day in approximately 70 categories, is streamed live internationally at Grammy.com/live and on CBS.com beginning at 1PM PT/4PM ET.

Immediately following the ceremony, the main event will be broadcast live on CBS from 8-11:30PM ET hosted by LL Cool J. For more exclusive Grammy coverage, updates and breaking news all weekend, visit The Recording Academy’s social networks on Facebook & Twitter or simply visit Grammy.com. Congratulations to all this year’s nominees and winners!

Photos: Terron Austin – @TerronAustin (via Grammy.com/live Pre-Telecast stream)

