Capt. Phil Tingirides: Dorner ‘High Value Target’ Hasn’t Left Home, Scared For Family [VIDEO]

Captain Phil Tingirides, 54, chair of the three-member “Board of Rights” that stripped fugitive murder suspect Christopher Dorner of his badge in 2008, has not left home since the manifesto became public and is afraid for not only his safety, but for the lives of his wife and six children, reports the OC Register.

“This month, it will be 33 years on the Los Angeles Police Department. I have had a number of threats and very rarely do I take them seriously,” Tingirides said. “In this case … I’m taking it very seriously. … I recognize I am susceptible to his violence.”

Dorner details why he is targeting Tingirides in the lengthy manifesto:

I later went to a Board of Rights (department hearing for decision of continued employment) from 10/08 to 1/09. During this BOR hearing a video was played for the BOR panel where Christopher Gettler stated that he was indeed kicked by Officer Evans (video sent to multiple news agencies). In addition to Christopher Gettler stating he was kicked, his father Richard Gettler, also stated that his son had stated he was kicked by an officer when he was arrested after being released from custody. This was all presented for the department at the BOR hearing. They still found me guilty and terminated me. What they didn’t mention was that the BOR panel made up of Capt. Phil Tingirides, Capt. Justin Eisenberg, and City Attorney Martella had a signigicant problem from the time the board was assembled. Capt. Phil Tingirides was a personal friend of Teresa Evans from when he was her supervisor at Harbor station. That is a clear conflict of interest and I made my argument for his removal early and was denied.

When Tingirides announced during the hearing that Dorner would be fired, he said that his “credibility [was] damaged beyond repair.”

According to the transcript, Dorner yelled out in the hearing room, “I don’t understand that you guys came to guilty. I told the truth. I don’t understand how – I told the truth. How can this happen?”

His attorney, Randy Quan, asked whether he had any final words, and Dorner repeated: . “I told the truth.”

Dorner is suspected of killing Monica Quan, 28, and her 27-year-old fiance, Keith Lawrence, to exact vengeance against Quan of whom he wrote:

Never allow a LAPPL union attorney to be a retired LAPD Captain,(Quan). He doesn’t work for you, your interest, or your name. He works for the department, period. His job is to protect the department from civil lawsuits being filed and their best interest which is the almighty dollar. His loyalty is to the department, not his client. Even when he knowingly knows your innocent and the BOR also knows your innocent after Christopher Gettler stated on videotape that he was kicked and Evans attorney confessed to the BOR off the record that she kicked Gettler.

Read the entire, uncensored manifesto here.

Tingirides insists that Quan did the best job that he could, but Dorner just wasn’t satisfied:

“Randy Quan’s ultimate mission was to keep Dorner from losing his job. Anything less than that Dorner would not accept. It didn’t matter if he had Perry Mason or the best attorney in the world,” Tingirides said.

Tingirides said he takes the murder of Quan’s daughter as a warning:

“I haven’t been able for the last few days to go outside my house. Am I afraid? Well, I hesitate to use the word … but I saw what he did to his attorney,” Tingirides said. “I recognize by being the chairman of the board that read the final verdict, he will be equally be enraged by my part in it.”

As previously reported by NewsOne, LAPD Police Chief Charlie Beck has announced that he is reopening the case that led to Dorner’s firing. Beck made it clear that he is not doing this to appease Dorner, rather to reaffirm the public’s faith in the LAPD. According to Beck, 50 members of the LAPD and their families, including Tingirides, are under protection in response to Dorner’s threats.

