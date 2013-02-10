72-Year-Old Woman Shot 3 Times In Her Home Of 40 Years

A gunman broke into a 72-year-old woman’s home around 5 a.m. Friday, shot her three times and fled the scene, Fox 2 News Detroit reports.

Though, the heavy snow that fell over the city the night before may have helped the cops nab the suspect. Fresh foot prints in the snow lead police directly to an abandoned home several blocks away. The side door was open. Cops then followed wet foot prints on the floor to an old furnace box where they found a 23-year-old male hiding inside and arrested him.

The woman, identified by Channel News 4 Detroit as Thelma Truesdale, is hospitalized in serious condition. She lived in the home for 45 years.

(Reports vary on the exact number of years she has lived in the home. Fox 2 News says nearly 40 years. )

Scott Jackson, 18, who lives in the neighborhood, says he is disgusted by the shooting.

“That should never happen, they should get a job,” Jackson said. “These young guys need to get out here and shovel some snow and do something constructive with themselves instead of hurting these women, these old ladies… you know…it’s not right.”

April Robinson, who also lives in the neighborhood, was surprised by the shooting.

“The area’s good, the neighbors are good, people look out for each other..(sigh)…it’s just sometimes you think you feel safe, you want to be safe, but then there’s other people who doesn’t care… they don’t care.”

Crain’s Detroit Business reports the city recorded 386 criminal homicides in 2012, up from 344 in 2011. Though, when compared to 2011, Detroit did see a 2.63 percent dip in major crimes last year, which included aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, unlawful driving away of an automobile, rape and robbery.

But the city is not getting off to a very good start in 2013; Detroit has already recorded 32 homicides as of Feb. 3, according to statistics provided by the Detroit Police Department.

Ike Betts, a Detroit resident, has a fatalistic perspective on the violence that is troubling his hometown: “In the city of Detroit, you hear gunshots, but in the city of Detroit, that’s like a doorbell. You don’t really pay it too much mind like if you were staying in Bloomfield or Ferndale (both suburbs of Detroit).”

