My girl Mary J. Blige ended last year with a lawsuit for defaulting on $2.2 million bank loan, and is now starting 2013 with yet another lawsuit. The “Queen Of Hip Hop Soul,” has allegedly defaulted on a $500,000 Bank of America loan, according to a new lawsuit reports the NY Post.

MJB took out the loan in 2005 and made payments through June 2011, when she abruptly stopped making payments. She now owes more than $511,000, which includes a $497,000 unpaid principal plus interest, court papers charge.

MUST READ: For Love Or Money: 10 Celebrities Managed By Their Lover [PHOTOS]

No word as yet from Mary’s camp.

MUST READ: Is Mary J Blige A Good Fit For The Film ‘Betty & Coretta?’

Mary J. Blige Defaults On Another Loan was originally published on hellobeautiful.com