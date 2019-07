A mall cop has been praised for his efforts of ridding his mall of ignorance and negative activity…mainly since the below video of him tasering a rowdy female.

Main altercation with tazer happens at 3:10 in the video

ATL Security Guard Celebrated For Tasering Chick (Explicit Language Video) was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted February 6, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: