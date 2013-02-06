Black History Month At the Harvey Gantt Center

The Harvey Gantt Center is celebrating the contributions of African Americans with Saturday morning storytelling and hands-on art activities for kids, a documentary film and discussion series, free teacher training, a Nigerian Afro-beat dance party and late hours every Tuesday in February!

Thursday, February 7, 2013 – 5:30 pm

Teachers as Scholars: African American Literature of the Civil Rights Movement Seminar + Reception

Saturday, February 9, 2013 – 10:30 am

Sankofa Circle: Remembering Our History – My Freedom Box

Tuesday, February 12, 2013 – 6:30 pm

Documentaries @ Gantt – Double Victory: Two Warriors in the Fight for Civil Rights During WWII

Friday, February 15, 2013 – 6:00 pm

FELA: From Abeokuta to Broadway – A Panel Discussion

Friday, February 15, 2013 – 9:00 pm

We ♥ FELA – A SuCASA Dance Party

