OurMoments: Halle Berry Is The First Black Woman To Win An Oscar For Best Leading Actress In 2002

In 1985, Halle Berry represented the state of Ohio in the Miss Teen All-American Pageant and won. A year later, she became the first runner-up in the Miss U.S.A. pageant. Following that pageant, she embarked on a modeling career. In other words, Berry is used to being beautiful. That’s not a bad label to have that is, unless you want a diverse acting career.

When Berry first started auditioning for roles, she went out for rough and rugged roles because she wanted to prove that she could play any character, but often heard “no” due to the fact that she was attractive. However, she didn’t let that stop her.

“In the beginning, I used to have to downplay it because I wanted to be taken so seriously as a thespian and as an artist and as an actor,” Berry told Reelz.com. “I’d play crackheads and downtrodden women and disguise myself. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve become more comfortable with who I really am and all parts of me knowing that my physical self doesn’t diminish me in any way or my talent.”

