Republicans Accuses Mayor Foxx Of “Bad Faith”

Beef between state Republicans and Charlotte Mayor Anthony Foxx over transit money escalated Tuesday when four republicans accused the mayor of “bad faith” and suggested the state might reconsider its funding of light-rail extension.

The four Republicans, who each hold a post overseeing transportation, Gov. Pat McCrory’s comments that Foxx’s pursuit of a streetcar was “making my job harder” to keep state money for the $1.1 billion Lynx Blue Line extension.

The lawmakers made their arguments in a letter to the Observer. It came a day after Foxx took aim at streetcar critics and, in a swipe at the governor, criticized what he called the so-called “culture of intimidation,” seems like these two still have alot of unresolved issues.

Their letter also targeted Sen. Malcolm Graham, a Charlotte Democrat who had suggested McCrory was threatening to hold the state’s promised $299 million light-rail contribution as hostage.

“One assumption being made is that we’re flush with cash and we’re throwing it away on a toy,” Foxx told the Observer. The mayor also said he believes there’s a “vendetta” against the streetcar.

…Can’t we all just get along for the betterment of this Great City!!!

