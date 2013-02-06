Food Lion Employees In Salisbury Could Loose Jobs

I feel sorry for the people in Salisbury. They may end loosing their lively hood.

Delhaize America, which owns Food Lion and other supermarkets, is laying off 350 corporate workers, including an unspecified number at the company’s Salisbury headquarters.

The company is also closing 150 open positions, for a total of 500 job cuts. Delhaize America is a subsidiary of Delhaize Group, a Belgian grocery company.

The jobs being cut are all above the store manager level. Spokeswoman Christy Philips-Brown said the company won’t say how many jobs are being cut in Salisbury because the company hasn’t finished notifying affected employees. Delhaize America executives expect to have completed most of the restructuring and job cuts by mid-February.

She said the cuts are being made to help create “a new organizational structure that enables the company to operate more effectively and efficiently.”

About 2,500 people work for Delhaize in Salisbury.

Also On 105.3 RnB: