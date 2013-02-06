CLOSE
TGT Supergroup Drops New Single [Listen]

R&B supergroup TGT (Tyrese, Ginuwine & Tank) have dropped their first official single, “Sex Never Felt Better.”

The single will appear on the group’s Atlantic debut (due out later this year) but until then, fans can make babies to Tank’s upcoming mixtape ‘High Piano Dreams,’ (due February 25).

