TGT Supergroup Drops New Single [Listen]

R&B supergroup TGT (Tyrese, Ginuwine & Tank) have dropped their first official single, “Sex Never Felt Better.”

They’ve been teasing fans for years with leaked tracks, promotional appearances and their Shirts Off web videos, and now, TGT (Tyrese, Tank & Ginuwine) have finally dropped their official first single, “Sex Never Felt Better.” And in the tradition of great quiet storm music, it’s perfectly suited for love making.

The single will appear on the group’s Atlantic debut (due out later this year) but until then, fans can make babies to Tank’s upcoming mixtape ‘High Piano Dreams,’ (due February 25).