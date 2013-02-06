She’s a fashion model, a mogul in the world of entertainment, a businesswoman and a mother of three.

And now she’s single.

Kimora Lee Simmons might be living life in the fabulous lane, so how does she do it all?

Check out a revealing conversation with Kimora as she talks about balancing beauty with brains plus how she’s enjoying the single life these days while raising three small children while simultaneously building her empire, brand and cultural relevance day by day.

Kimora Lee Simmons Speaks on Single Life & Being a Working Mother was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted February 6, 2013

