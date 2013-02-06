CLOSE
Postal Service Announces Saturday Cuts

The U.S. Postal Service has issued advance notice of planned cuts to letters, first-class and regular mail deliveries on Saturdays just before the end of the summer on August 1st.

Although packages will continue to be delivered, the news comes on the heels of a still unclear declaration according to spokespersons, which is said to include more drastic cuts to the Postal Service operation in an effort to save reportedly “billions of dollars.”

Wondering exactly what to expect as the U.S. Postal Service continues to lose money?

For more on the story and details on when these changes might begin impacting your neighborhood, click on the link below or the image above.

U.S. Postal Service

Photos
