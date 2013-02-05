CLOSE
Trayvon Martin Would Have Been 18 Today

Trayvon Martin would have been 18 today.

Let those words sink in and try to imagine the grief of a parent having to bury a child, especially at the hands of a reckless coward who didn’t follow police orders. Sybrina Fulton (pictured below right) and Tracy Martin (pictured below left), Trayvon’s mother and father respectively, will not have the chance to hug their boy as he reaches this pinnacle of youth melding into manhood.

George Zimmerman snatched that away from them on February 26th of last year, just a mere few weeks after his 17th birthday. The small town of Sanford in Florida is now forever etched in the minds of many nationwide — all due to a confrontation that didn’t have to turn fatal.

Every photo shown of Trayvon Martin grips the heart. He was a handsome, baby-faced boy who hadn’t even grown a hint of a mustache yet. Photos of him and his father together showcase the connection the two shared. The most iconic photo, however, is  of Travyon in his hoodie (pictured above). It was that image that became synonymous with the case, and soon after, a movement. Looking at the photo, you don’t see a violent criminal. You see nothing more than a boy with his entire life ahead of him.

Tragically, Trayvon’s precious life stopped there, his face frozen with all the wayward hopes and dreams and petty pursuits of teenagers the world over. Each time that photo is shown, it should serve as a reminder that Trayvon Martin didn’t have to die when he still had everything in the world to live for.

Rest in peace, young brother Trayvon, as we seek justice in your name.

Watch Trayvon supporters celebrate his birthday here:

On February 26, 2012, Trayvon Martin was 17 years old when he was shot and killed by George Zimmerman, a neighborhood vigilante who pursued the teen even after he was told by local police to stand down. . Trayvon helped to spark a movement and he will never be forgotten. See Also: WTH? ‘Black Panther’ Writer Roxane Gay Was Not Invited To The Movie Premiere Martin's death saw the rise of activism in the social media era, especially with the plush treatment of Zimmerman. Zimmerman has consistently stayed in the media with deplorable behavior. On top of vile interviews, in January of 2015, he was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and domestic violence, but his girlfriend at the time dropped all charges. He disgustingly attempted to auction off the gun he used to kill Trayvon. As recently as this past May, he was accused of criminally stalking private investigator Dennis Warren. According to CNN.com, Warren called Zimmerman’s family about a documentary on Trayvon Martin. After that, Zimmerman reportedly called Warren 55 times, left 36 voicemails, sent 67 texts and 27 emails all within nine days from December 16 to Christmas 2017. Trayvon’s death brought national unrest and the birth of the Black Lives Matter movement. Florida activists fought against the state’s Stand Your Ground Law, and the movement drew the attention of Andrew Gillum when he was running for governor of the state. “George Zimmerman was able to interpret the very presence of Trayvon Martin to be a threat,” Gillum said back in June as Tallahassee’s mayor when he called for the state to suspend the controversial law. “And because of Stand Your Ground laws, which have no place in civilized society, was able to engage him, snuff out his life and get away with it.” Last year, the six-part non-scripted series “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” produced by Jay Z, aired on the Paramount Network in July. The docuseries was based on the book “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin,” which was written Trayvon Martin’s parents. Trayvon Martin should be 24 years old today. See the photos below honoring his life.

