Football Coach Suspended Over Rants About Michelle Obama’s ‘Fat Butt’ And Gays

Lauderdale County High School head football coach Bob Grisham (pictured) has been suspended without pay for making an insulting remark about the First Lady’s posterior and spewing negative comments about gays during a psychology class discussion that took place last month in Rogersville, Ala., reports The TimesDaily.

SEE ALSO: Native American Shuts Down Anti-Illegal Immigrant Protest: ‘Y’all Are All Illegal!!!’

Grisham, who also teaches psychology and driver’s ed, criticized the First Lady’s physique by stating, “Look at her. She looks like she weighs 185 or 190. She’s overweight!”

Male voices are overheard interjecting comments during the discussion, with one referring to Mrs. Obama as a “fat gorilla.”

Holding the distinguished honor of Coach of the Year for leading his team, the Tigers, to the state’s semi-finals last year, Grisham then took his rant further left by discussing gays in the classroom, stating, “I don’t believe in queers. I don’t like queers, I don’t hate them as a person, but what they do is wrong and an abomination against God.”

Watch news coverage of Grisham’s comments here:

Grisham’s controversial statements — where he even upbraided Mrs. Obama for the school’s 600-calorie lunches — were secretly captured on tape by a student and leaked to school officials, the media, and even YouTube, although it has since been taken down.

When Grisham, who has been teaching in the county since 1991, was interviewed by the TimesDaily regarding his derogatory comments, he said that he “misspoke,” “I misspoke in a debate-type situation,” he contends. “I have no hatred toward anyone or any group. People that know my heart, they know that.”

Alabama’s Lauderdale County school board wanted to investigate the allegations against Grisham thoroughly before reaching their decision on how to best discipline him based on board policy. Executive school board members met on Monday afternoon before announcing their decision.

Grisham’s suspension is for 10 days, and in addition, he must attend sensitivity training for four days and will be removed from teaching the fifth period psychology course for the remainder of the school year.

SEE ALSO: Harvard Study: Google Search Of Black Names Leads To Increase In Arrest Record, Criminal History Ads

Football Coach Suspended Over Rants About Michelle Obama’s ‘Fat Butt’ And Gays was originally published on newsone.com

Ruth Manuel-Logan Posted February 5, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: