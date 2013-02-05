Oprah Winfrey and sexual discrimination are usually not mentioned in the same sentence, but Oprah’s OWN network has been hit with a sex discrimination lawsuit. Carolyn Hommel a former senior director of scheduling and acquisitions at Oprah’s OWN Network in 2010 claims she was fired after she became pregnant.

In a suit, obtained by ABCNews.com, Hommel, who is seeking unspecified damages, claims that her superior at OWN, Michael Garner, gave her a “negative and untruthful performance” after she became pregnant, ruining her chances of promotion. But after she went on maternity leave in February 2012, not only was her job eliminated, but she was passed over for the vice president’s position, which instead went to the temporary employee.

OWN and Oprah has yet to comment on the lawsuit.

Oprah Winfrey OWN Network Sued For Sex Discrimination was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor Posted February 5, 2013

