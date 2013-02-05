Olivia From “Love & Hip Hop” Talks About Her New Relationship, Her New Single, Signing With Jerry Wonda & More!

R&B Singer Olivia called into the TT Torrez Show to chit-chat about her new relationship with her baskebtall boo, her new album ‘Show the World,’ signing with Jerry Wonda’s record label and of course what’s going on with “Love & Hip Hop.”

Love & Hip Hop: New York reality star Olivia says she and basketball player Tarence Kinsey have been together for a year and a half. In case you didn’t know, Tarence is a professional basketball player for Victoria Libertas Pesaro overseas in Italy. He previously played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA.

Olivia talks about her new single, “I Do,” featuring rapper French Montana. The Jerry Wonda production samples Eric B. and Rakim’s classic song “I Ain’t No Joke.”

Liv talks about signing with Jerry Wonda’s Wonda Music Imprint (who was behind the Fugees) and revealed her new album ‘Show The World’ is due to drop this year.

Olivia talks about her relationship with her manager Rich Dollaz and her “beef” with his new girlfriend and their castmate, Erica Mena. Olivia says she doesn’t stoop to Erica’s level and pretty much ignores her.

Olivia says she watches the show for the first time each week just like the fans. She says she gets upset when you only get to see one side of her due to the storyline. She wishes the fans could see how cool and funny she really is. She says the show depicts her as a hater but she’s far from a hater.

TT Torrez Posted February 5, 2013

