It looks like San Antonio Spurs star Tony Parker is making Chris Brown the “poster child thug” to get his $20 million lawsuit settled. TMZ broke the story … Parker has filed a lawsuit against W.i.P. nightclub, claiming it should never have let Brown in last June — the night his posse fought with Drake’s people … a fight that ended with a shard of glass piercing Tony’s cornea.

Tony has just filed new legal docs in his lawsuit, claiming Chris Brown’s parking spot fight last week with Frank Ocean is proof he’s unfit to socialize in places where he’s likely to fly off the handle.

Hopefully someone in Chris’ camp will get him counseling before his he destroys himself and his career!

Spurs’ Tony Parker Brands Chris Brown As Thug was originally published on kissrichmond.com

King Tutt Posted February 5, 2013

