Judge Denies Zimmerman’s Request To Delay Trial On Trayvon Martin’s Birthday

A judge is denying a request by the attorneys of George Zimmerman, the former neighborhood watch leader accused of shooting Florida teenager Trayvon Martin, to delay trial.

The request was denied on the day Martin would have turned 18.

On Tuesday, Zimmerman’s attorneys presented a motion asking Judge Debra Nelson to push the trial from mid-June to November. They say the prosecutor has been slow in turning over needed evidence. Zimmermans legal defense, could cost up to 1 million dollars. Trayvon’s family prepares on his birthday today to march in Stop The Violence Ralleys, as a support their son.

