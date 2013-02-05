CLOSE
AM BUZZ: Will Smith Explains Why Willow Dropped Out Of ‘Annie’, Shaq & Rosci Dating? & More

Bobbi Kristina Not Happy With Grandma Cissy Houston

There’s one person who’s not interested in reading Cissy Houston‘s new tell-all book “Remembering Whitney:” her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina. Whitney Houston’s daughter,took to Twitter to slam her grandmother’s account of her mother’s life in the memoir:

She tweeted:

MUST READ: Cissy Houston To Bobbi Kristina: “Call Your Grandmother”

Cissy has been very vocal portrayal of her granddaughter on her reality show,”The Houston’s: On Our Own,” and revealed she heard through the grapevine Bobbi-Kristina didn’t want the book to be published.

Just messy!

MUST READ: Whitney’s Brother Admits To Getting Her Hooked On Drugs

UP NEXT: Will Smith Explains Why Willow Smith Dropped Out Of Annie

