AM BUZZ: Will Smith Explains Why Willow Dropped Out Of ‘Annie’, Shaq & Rosci Dating? & More

Bobbi Kristina Not Happy With Grandma Cissy Houston

There’s one person who’s not interested in reading Cissy Houston‘s new tell-all book “Remembering Whitney:” her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina. Whitney Houston’s daughter,took to Twitter to slam her grandmother’s account of her mother’s life in the memoir:

She tweeted:

ANYTHING concerning mygrandmothersBook•I& @nickdgordon OFCOURSE personally haveNOTHING2dowith• I ask youplsRESPECT tht•Haven't read&won't•— Bobbi Kristina Brown (@REALbkBrown) February 01, 2013

I find it 2B Disrespect2MYMOTHER & me being HERDAUGHTER won't tolerate it. I LOVEYOUALL for your support though & I thank you immensely••xO!— Bobbi Kristina Brown (@REALbkBrown) February 01, 2013

Cissy has been very vocal portrayal of her granddaughter on her reality show,”The Houston’s: On Our Own,” and revealed she heard through the grapevine Bobbi-Kristina didn’t want the book to be published.

Just messy!

