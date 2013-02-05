KISS – FM wishes the Bad Boy of R & B Bobby Brown a Happy 44th Birthday on this Tuesday, February 5th, 2013. The New Edition star and solo artist in his own rite has entertained us for many years with several hit albums and a personal three American Music Awards, a Soul Train Music Award, and one Grammy Award for his ” Don’t Be Cruel ” album in 1989, one of the best R & B albums ever in my opinion. We hope Bobby can have a happy birthday despite the continued drama within the Houston-Brown families.

While Bobby reunited with New Edition for a tour last year, his ex-wife, superstar singer Whitney Houston passed away, and now he still has turmoil with the couple’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina, who has reportedly alienated herself from her father since her mom’s death and at one point threatened to change her last name from Brown to Houston. Bobbi Kristina has also slammed the book released by her grandmother Cissy Houston, detailing the life and times of Whitney.

Check out tonight’s edition of the KISS Quiet Storm for the Love Video of the Night by Bobby Brown, and hear some grown & sexy new edition love songs on our Tuesday night edition of the Storm.

KISS – FM Wishes Happy Birthday To The ” Bad Boy ” Of R & B, New Edition’s Bobby Brown Turns 44 Today! was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Mitch Malone Posted February 5, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: