Presidential Proclamation — 100th Anniversary Of The Birth Of Rosa Parks

President Obama‘s Proclamation for Rosa Parks:

 

On December 1, 1955, our Nation was forever transformed when an African-American seamstress in Montgomery, Alabama, refused to give up her seat on a city bus to a white passenger. Just wanting to get home after a long day at work, Rosa Parks may not have been planning to make history, but her defiance spurred a movement that advanced our journey toward justice and equality for all.

