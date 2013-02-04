Presidential Proclamation — 100th Anniversary Of The Birth Of Rosa Parks

President Obama‘s Proclamation for Rosa Parks:

On December 1, 1955, our Nation was forever transformed when an African-American seamstress in Montgomery, Alabama, refused to give up her seat on a city bus to a white passenger. Just wanting to get home after a long day at work, Rosa Parks may not have been planning to make history, but her defiance spurred a movement that advanced our journey toward justice and equality for all.

