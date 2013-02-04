Obama…Boy Scouts Should Allow Open Gays

During a pre – Super Bowl interview with 60 Minutes, President Obama again showed his support for gay scouts. Instead of having a nationwide ban, the Scouts are actually considering partial lifting of their gay banwhich involves leaving it up to individual Cub Scout and Boy Scout troops to determine if they want to ruin the lives of young children.

Youth membership in the Boy Scouts has dropped 21 percent since 2000 to nearly 2.7 million and adult leader membership has fallen 14 percent to just over 1 million, and the number of units has declined 12.6 percent to 108,971.

The national executive board of 70 members is expected to vote on Wednesday, the last day of a three-day meeting, on whether to lift the ban they had reaffirmed just last year amid criticism from gay rights groups and gay former Scouts and Scout leaders.

