And there you have it ladies and gentlemen, the moment we were all waiting for – Beyonce’s superb Super Bowl XLVII halftime show performance presented by Pepsi.

Name your favorite moment below on the message board. Share your thoughts with us and tell us what you enjoyed the most.

Luckily, the power outage has given us a bit of time to work feverishly to get you these photos. So enjoy and we’ll be back after the big game!

RELATED LINKS:

Beyonce Addresses Lip-Sync Controversy & Sings Live at Super Bowl Press Conference

Beyonce Belts Out National Anthem Live at Super Bowl Press Conference [AUDIO]

Beyonce Finally Speaks: “I Did Lip-Sync”

Beyonce Sings the National Anthem Live in New Orleans

Any Questions?: Beyonce Slays Impromptu Performance of the National Anthem

Did Beyonce Lip-Sync the National Anthem?

Solange & Jay-Z Throwing Super Bowl Parties

Beyonce Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Live [PHOTOS + VIDEO] was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com