44th Annual NAACP Image Awards Highlights

While most black actors and actresses have been sidelined through another series of lily-white award shows (Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild, Emmys) , the 44th Annual NAACP Image Awards recognized the achievements of Black Hollywood’s brightest stars. We’ve listed some noteworthy moments from last night’s broadcast.

Kerry Washington

There was no doubt that Hollywood’s current “It Girl” Kerry Washington was the belle of the ball. Kerry walked off with three awards – Outstanding Lead Actress In A TV Drama for “Scandal”, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture for “Django” and the Presidential Award. Watch Kerry’s inspiring acceptance speech below:

Harry Belafonte

Actor and political activist Harry Belafonte was given the Spingarn Medal, presented to him by long-time friend Sidney Poitier. Ever the radical, Belafonte went right for the jugular, extorting the Black America on their silence regarding gun violence: “”The river of blood that flows along the streets of our nation is mostly rich with Black blood… Why are we mute? Where are our leaders, our legislators? Where is the church?”

“Red Tails”

In what was perhaps the night’s biggest surprise, “Red Tails” took top prize winning Outstanding Motion Picture against more critically acclaimed films like “Beasts of The Southern Wild” and “Django Unchained.” When accepting the award, director George Lucas joked “Look! I beat Quentin Tarantino.”

Jamie Foxx

Jamie was honored with the Entertainer of The Year Award for his versatile talents in acting, music, and comedy. Visibly shaken by Harry Belafonte’s powerful speech, Jamie showed exemplary humility in saying “I was going to talk about myself, how it was all about me and how I did it, then you watch Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte come out and realize what you’ve done really isn’t that big of a deal.” Watch Jamie’s emotional speech:

Listed below are winners from the 44th Annual NAACP Image Awards:

Film

Motion Picture

“Red Tails” (Lucasfilm)

Actor in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington “Flight” (Paramount Pictures)

Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis “Won’t Back Down” (20th Century Fox)

Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Samuel L. Jackson “Django Unchained” (Weinstein Co.)

Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Kerry Washington “Django Unchained” (Weinstein Co.)

Independent Motion Picture

“Beasts of the Southern Wild” (Fox Searchlight Pictures) & “Red Tails” (Lucasfilm)

International Motion Picture

“The Intouchables” (Weinstein Co.)

Documentary (Theatrical or Television)

“On the Shoulders of Giants: The Story of the Greatest Team You’ve Never Heard Of” (Showtime)

Writing in a Comedy Series

Marc Wilmore “The Simpsons” – The Spy Who Learned Me (FOX)

Writing in a Dramatic Series

Cheo Hodari Coker “SouthLAnd” – God’s Work (TNT)

Writing in a Motion Picture (Theatrical or Television)

Elizabeth Hunter “Abducted: The Carlina White Story” (Lifetime)

Directing in a Comedy Series

Ken Whittingham “Parks and Recreation” (NBC)

Directing in a Dramatic Series

Paris Barclay “Smash” (NBC)

Directing in a Motion Picture (Theatrical or Television)

Benh Zeitlin “Beasts of the Southern Wild” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Television

Comedy Series

“The Game” (BET)

Actor in a Comedy Series

Don Cheadle “House Of Lies” (Showtime)

Cassi Davis “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” (TBS)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lance Gross

“Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” (TBS)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Vanessa Williams “Desperate Housewives” (ABC)

Drama Series

“Scandal” (ABC)

Actor in a Drama Series

LL Cool J “NCIS: Los Angeles” (CBS)

Actress in a Drama Series

Kerry Washington “Scandal” (ABC)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Omar Epps “House M.D.”(FOX)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Loretta Devine “Grey’s Anatomy”(ABC)

Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special

“Steel Magnolias” (Lifetime)

Actor in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or

Dramatic Special

Cuba Gooding, Jr. “Hallmark Hall of Fame’s FIRELIGHT” (ABC)

Actress in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special

Alfre Woodard “Steel Magnolias” (Lifetime)

Actor in a Daytime Drama Series

Kristoff St. John “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Actress in a Daytime Drama Series

Tatyana Ali “The Young and the Restless”(CBS)

News/Information(Series or Special)

“Unsung” (TV One)

Talk Series

“The View” (ABC)

Reality Series

“Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” (OWN)

Variety Series or Special

“Black Girls Rock” (BET)

Children’s Program

“Kasha and the Zulu King” (BET)

Performance in a Youth/ Children’s Program – (Series or Special)

Loretta Devine “Doc McStuffins” (Disney Junior block on Disney Channel)

Music

New Artist

Elle Varner (MBK/RCA)

Male Artist

Usher (RCA Records)

Female Artist

Alicia Keys (RCA Records)

Duo, Group or Collaboration

Mary Mary (Columbia)

Jazz Album

“The Preservation Hall 50th Anniversary Collection” The Preservation Hall Jazz Band(Legacy)

Gospel Album (Traditional or Contemporary)

“Go Get It” Mary Mary (Columbia)

World Music Album

“All of Me” Estelle (Atlantic)

Music Video

“Girl On Fire” Alicia Keys (RCA Records)

Song

“I Look To You” Whitney Houston and R. Kelly (RCA Records)

Album

“I Will Always Love You: The Best Of Whitney Houston” Whitney Houston (RCA Records)

February 3, 2013

