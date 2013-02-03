Lil Wayne Fights At Celebrity Beach Bowl?! [VIDEO]

Have you heard the word on the Lil Wayne Fight this weekend?! Check out this video below from VLADTV of Lil Wayne shown getting into it with someone at the Celebrity Beach Bowl during the festivities in New Orleans for the Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTOS OF THE FIGHT BETWEEN LIL WAYNE AND CAMERA MAN!

See Also: Lil’ Wayne & The Dream Should Stop Sharing Women

Lil Wayne Fight [PHOTOS] 15 photos Launch gallery Lil Wayne Fight [PHOTOS] 1. lil-wayne-fight-2013-superbowl Source: 1 of 15 2. Lil Wayne Fight At DIRECTV'S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl - Game Source: 2 of 15 3. Before Lil Wayne Fight At DIRECTV'S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl - Game Source: 3 of 15 4. Before Lil Wayne Fight At DIRECTV'S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl - Game Source: 4 of 15 5. Lil Wayne Fight At DIRECTV'S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl - Game Source: 5 of 15 6. Lil Wayne Fight At DIRECTV'S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl - Game Source: 6 of 15 7. Lil Wayne Fight At DIRECTV'S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl - Game Source: 7 of 15 8. Lil Wayne Fight At DIRECTV'S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl - Game Source: 8 of 15 9. Lil Wayne Fight At DIRECTV'S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl - Game Source: 9 of 15 10. Lil Wayne Fight At DIRECTV'S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl - Game Source: 10 of 15 11. Lil Wayne Fight At DIRECTV'S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl - Game Source: 11 of 15 12. Lil Wayne Fight At DIRECTV'S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl - Game Source: 12 of 15 13. lil-wayne-fight-superbowl Source: 13 of 15 14. lil-wayne-fight-video Source: 14 of 15 15. lil-wayne-fighting Source: 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Lil Wayne Fight [PHOTOS] Lil Wayne Fight [PHOTOS] Photos of Lil Wanye Fight at DIRECTV'S Seventh Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl at DTV SuperFan Stadium at Mardi Gras World on February 2, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Getty Images For DirecTV). See video of the fight here.

Lil Wayne Fights At Celebrity Beach Bowl?! [VIDEO] was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com