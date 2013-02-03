TODAY IN BLACK HISTORY: Tennis Player Lori McNeil Routs Chris Evert

Did you know there was another hot black girl on the court before Serena Williams?

On February 3rd , 1989, tennis great Chris Evert was routed from the quarterfinals of the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament by Lori McNeil. She then went on to repeat her performance when she ousted Evert from the 1987 U.S. Open.

The game was played before 3,200 spectators at Aoyamagakuin Memorial Hall. Seventh-seeded McNeil outscored third-seeded Evert 6-2, 5-7, 6-4. Go Lori!

