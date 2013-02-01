Gabby Douglas Becomes 1st Black Female Gymnast To Win Solo Gold Medal

This Black History Month, NewsOne takes a look back at the top African-American moments from 2000 to 2012. Some will make you happy while others will undoubtedly make you angry and/or sad. Either way, here’s to the last 12 years of our living history. Enjoy!

Moment: Gabby Douglas is the first African-American female to win the All-Around gold medal.

Why: Virginia teenager Gabby Douglas leapt her way in to history and our hearts, after snagging the coveted gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics. Standing at just 4’11,” Gabby became the first African-American woman and the first woman of color of any nationality to win the individual event. Douglas also has the distinction of being the only American gymnast to win both team and solo gold as well. The win catapulted the budding star to mainstream fame, and several endorsements from major corporations were soon to follow. Despite her reported struggles with racism at a gym in her native Virginia Beach, Gabby’s talent rose above all.

Watch Gabby soar at the 2012 London Olympics here:

