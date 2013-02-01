JCSU Town Hall Meeting to Discuss Community Issues in East and West Sides

Tonya Jameson

Charlotte’s East and West side community members will have an opportunity on Feb. 6 to discuss issues surrounding economic development, the streetcar, corridor revitalization and community empowerment at a town hall meeting. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in Johnson C. Smith University’s Biddle Hall, 100 Beatties Ford Road.

The Town Hall will feature Ronald L. Carter, Ph.D., president of Johnson C. Smith University;

Mary Newsom, UNC Charlotte’s Urban Institute; W. Clay Grubb, Grubb Properties; Billy Maddalon, Morehead Inn/VanLandingham Estate; Charlotte City Council members John Autry, James Mitchell and Patsy Kinsey; N.C. Senator Malcolm Graham, chairman of the Beatties Road Task Force.

