OBSESSORIZED: Tissot’s Lady Heart Watch Is Valentine’s Day Friendly

I appreciate a man with an impressive watch just as much as I adore a woman who compliments her ensemble with a classic timepiece! This Valentine’s Day, don’t wear your heart on your sleeve, wear it on your wrist! Tissot’s “Lady Heart” watch is guaranteed to stop on-lookers dead in their tracks. The bold accessory is a smooth combination of red leather, bright mother-of-pearl arabic dial with diamonds.

I’m not a big fan of anything with a silver tone but the contrasting combination of the band and bezel makes it impossible to ignore. It’s quite pricey ladies, but you’re beautiful, you deserve it!

Order yours here!

Too rich for your blood? Try the Ladies Couturier watch for half the price!

