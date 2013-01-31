Ghetto Girl ‘Bon Qui Qui’ Gets Fired From Alexander Wang [POLL]

Taiwanese designer, Alexander Wang recently released a hilarious video featuring comedian Anjelah Johnson as her controversial character Bon Qui Qui working in the Alexander Wang store. In the Gavin McInnes directed clip, Johnson’s loud and obnoxious character is said to be a representation of a Spanish back-talking, rude character. At first glance, you’d think Johnson was attempting to act stereotypically Black, but she’s not.

I’m very familiar with this character and have never been fully offended by her multicolored weave wearing, finger snapping, attitude having ways, although I can see how people often are.

Even though Wang placed this video on his site and in it we can see a lot of Alexander Wang fashion, I’m not quite sure what the star-studded parody’s purpose is? Famous faces like Alessandra Ambrosio, A$AP Rocky, Shannan Click, Simon Doonan and Natasha Lyonne all make an appearance, but why?

Chcek out the video here:

I’ve seen this posted on various sites and some of them, like The Frisky, is trying to call the video racist. As a young black woman, I probably should feel that way too, but I don’t. I find “Bon Qui Qui” delightfully funny. Maybe it’s because I don’t identify with the image she’s created in her character? Or maybe it’s the fact that Johnson is actually Mexican, making fun of Latino culture and therefore, she owns enough of her own culture that I’m not offended. Either way–what do you beauties think about this video?

