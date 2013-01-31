Beyonce Addresses Lip-Sync Controversy & Sings Live at Super Bowl Press Conference

Beyonce is gearing up for her big Super Bowl half-time performance in New Orleans and just came out singing the National Anthem live at the press conference to finally address the “lip-sync controversy” from the recent Presidential Inauguration. Listen by clicking on the links below or the image above.
