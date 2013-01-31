CLOSE
CIAA Week
Fly Ty’s My Dream-Team Tournament Party Line Up

I wish I could rent out Eastland Mall for just one weekend, CIAA! I would do a Old-School New-School party, I would bring Chris Brown, Charlie Wilson, Beyonce, Rick Ross,Chaka Khan, Drake, Frankie Beverly and Maze, 2 chains, Lil’ Wayne, O’Jays, Earth, Wind and Fire, Dougie E Fresh & Slick Rick, Zapp, Miguel, Elle Varner, Jay Z, Nas, R.Kelly, Trey Songz, Fantasia, Patti Labelle, Tank, Mary J Blidge, Kanya West, Tyrese, Rihana, Ciara, Aretha Franklin, Jodeci, and the Temptations. My DJ’s would be Jermaine Dupri, funk Master Flex, Dj Kool, Idris Elba, Biz Markie, MC Lyte, and Kid Capi, all Hosted by FLY TY, Shaq, Ray Lewis, Oprah, Madea, and President Barak & Michelle Obama! did I miss anybody “this one would sell-out” Let me work on it

