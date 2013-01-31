What’s Next For Eastland Mall?

One of my favorite spots growing up, was catching the city bus, going to walk around Eastland Mall, What once was such a Iconic staple in our community now has become a neighborhood eye-sore. Whats next for Eastland Mall we all have to wait and wonder. Former Charlotte councilman Pat Mumford was interviewed about the future of Eastland Mall. The City of Charlotte hosted a brief walk through tour and information session for developers interested in Eastland Mall.

