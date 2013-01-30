Tamika D. Mallory, the youngest executive director of Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network, has proudly stood on the front lines to combat social injustice, and now her diligent work is being honored by Jet Magazine.

SEE ALSO: The ‘Acting White Theory’ Doesn’t Add Up

In Jet Magazine’s February 11th issue, Mallory, who is known for her work against gun violence and misogynistic song lyrics, was named the “Sojourner Truth of Our Time.”

Truth was born in to slavery as Isabella Baumfree. She changed her name, becoming an abolitionist as well as the foremost activist for women’s rights, with her riveting ”Ain’t I a Woman?” speech that solidified her as a pioneer for women’s suffrage.

[ione_newsletter_signup]

Dr. Steve Perry, who’s the founder and principal of Capital Preparatory Magnet School and host of *TV One’s “Save My Son,” was also honored as the “Booker T. Washington of Our Time.”

These modern-day activists are both fighting tooth and nail to build a better tomorrow for future generations. NewsOne salutes them.

WATCH Cicely Tyson Recite “Ain’t I A Woman?” here:

*TV One is owned by Radio One, which also owns NewsOne.com.

Jet Magazine Crowns Tamika Mallory Today’s Sojourner Truth was originally published on newsone.com