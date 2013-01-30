CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Interesting Facts About Coretta Scott King & Betty Shabazz

0 reads
Leave a comment

Golden Globe® Award-winner and Academy Award®-nominee Angela Bassett and nine-time Grammy®-winning recording artist Mary J. Blige will be in the upcoming Lifetime Original Movie “Betty & Coretta”. This movie aptly describes the friendship of the great women.

The film, premiering Saturday, February 2 at 8.7c, will tell the dual real-life stories of Coretta Scott King (Bassett) and Dr. Betty Shabazz (Blige) as they create an unbreakable life-long bond after their husbands’ tragic assassinations.

Interesting Facts About Coretta Scott King & Betty Shabazz was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

angela bassett , Betty Shabazz , Coretta Scott King , mary j blige

1 2Next page »

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close