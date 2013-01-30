Golden Globe® Award-winner and Academy Award®-nominee Angela Bassett and nine-time Grammy®-winning recording artist Mary J. Blige will be in the upcoming Lifetime Original Movie “Betty & Coretta”. This movie aptly describes the friendship of the great women.

The film, premiering Saturday, February 2 at 8.7c, will tell the dual real-life stories of Coretta Scott King (Bassett) and Dr. Betty Shabazz (Blige) as they create an unbreakable life-long bond after their husbands’ tragic assassinations.

Interesting Facts About Coretta Scott King & Betty Shabazz was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Praise 92.7/100.9 Posted January 30, 2013

