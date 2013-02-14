What Is Love? It’s More Than Three Little Words

By Dr. Luv

The magic words that most people want to hear are ‘I Love You’, followed by a passionate hug and a heartfelt kiss. The problem with the words ‘I Love You’ is that they aren’t clearly defined. If you ask couples who claim to be ‘In Love’, what the words ‘I Love You’ mean, you will receive different answers. Rarely will you find a couple with the same definition of love. Due to the lack of clarity on the meaning of love, many people confuse love with passion and/or sexual compatibility.

