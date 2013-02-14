CLOSE
Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

What Is Love? It’s More Than Three Little Words

0 reads
Leave a comment

By Dr. Luv

The magic words that most people want to hear are ‘I Love You’, followed by a passionate hug and a heartfelt kiss. The problem with the words ‘I Love You’ is that they aren’t clearly defined. If you ask couples who claim to be ‘In Love’, what the words ‘I Love You’ mean, you will receive different answers. Rarely will you find a couple with the same definition of love. Due to the lack of clarity on the meaning of love, many people confuse love with passion and/or sexual compatibility.

Read Dr. Luv’s theory of love.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close