Chris Brown Quits Social Media AGAIN!

After comparing himself to Jesus and getting hell for the comparison, Chris Brown has once again taken a leave from Instagram.

Before deleting every photo from his Instagram account Chris notified his followers of his departure:

“I would like to thank all my wonderful fans for letting me express my talents/art for you all.” “But social media takes away the essence of why we are even special or icons. So with that, I’m detaching myself from that world.” “Elevate yourself above the negative and if it doesn’t work move on! I respect myself enough as well as my fans to wanna be great!”

I expect to see Chris Brown back on social media by the end of the day! #ego

