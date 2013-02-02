Members of the new BET comedic scripted series Second Generation Wayans chat with Sway about stepping out of their famous family’s shadow and into their own.

Meet the complete cast of young superstars in the making including Craig Wayans, Damien Dante Wayans, Tatyana Ali and George Gore II as they discuss their latest projects and what this most recent opportunity means for each of their budding careers in entertainment.

When any of the members of the Wayans family gather in one room, you know there’s bound to be a ton of laughter and lots of jokes.

Be sure to tune into Second Generation Wayans on BET on Tuesday nights at 10:30 PM EST.

RELATED LINKS:

Marlon Wayans on the Status of a Richard Pryor Biopic

Marlon Wayans Talks New Horror-Comedy “A Haunted House”

Second Generation Wayans Cast Speaks on Stepping Out of the Shadow of Their Famous Family was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted February 2, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: