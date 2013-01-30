TV One’s “Unsung” to Air Encore Presentation of The Ohio Players

TV One has announced official plans to re-air an encore episode of its hit documentary series Unsung on tonight Wednesday, January 30th at 8 PM in honor of the memory of Leroy “Sugarfoot” Bonner, member of the funk band The Ohio Players, who passed earlier this week.

Catch the special presentation appropriately interrupting the current new season of Unsung, which just premiered with its first episode on last Wednesday highlighting the career of soul man Isaac Hayes. The new season will continue with its next episode tonight at 10 PM EST.

Be sure to click on the links below to find out more about the life and career of legendary funk musician Leroy “Sugarfoot” Bonner below.

Visit TVOne.tv to send your thoughts, prayers and condolences to the funk friends and family during the show or post below on the message board.

Terron Austin Posted January 30, 2013

